Missoula City Council moves forward with Westside housing development

MISSOULA — Monday night, Missoula City Council voted in support of a development project that will replace mobile homes with new housing units in the city’s Westside neighborhood.

Led by Westside Village LLC, this project rezones half a block between Shakespeare and Burton Streets.

The property currently holds eight mobile homes and a couple of permanent structures, most of which are vacant, but not all.

New zoning of the property allows for up to 38 dwelling units in the space, but developers say they plan to stick with 24 units.

Plans include two-story units of up to 40 feet, modern, colorful designs, parking along the alleyway, and rent set at market-rate or what developers estimate as $1,200 a month.

Council passed this proposal unanimously, but public comment revealed concern from a handful of community members, one who says the displacement of the families currently living on the property is unacceptable.

“Every time a new development comes in, we need to have policies and procedures in place that ensure that the people who are removed out of affordable housing in order to put new housing there have somewhere to go,” said the community member, “It's our responsibility as a community, it's your responsibility as city officials, and I would ask that each and every one of you go and meet the neighbors who will not have housing in a couple of weeks after you pass this zoning change.”

Construction on this project will begin later this spring.