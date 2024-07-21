Missoula County Sheriffs cancel evacuation warning in Alberton

ALBERTON — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office canceled the evacuation warning for residents east of the intersection of Petty Creek Road and Bible Lane, including Runyon Drive, Lydia Lane, and Lucinda Lane due to a fire burning near the area.

According to the Lolo National Forest, the fire is burning along Interstate 90 one mile east of Alberton off of Bible Lane. Some structures in the area are threatened.

The blaze was estimated at 23 acres as of early Saturday.

The Alberton Community Center was opened on Friday evening for people who evacuated from the area of the fire.

Resources on scene include 4 engines, 2 water tenders, one hotshot hand crew, and one 20-person hand crew.

A helicopter is also assisting in dropping water to help cool hot spots.

The crew is working to complete the construction of a perimeter line on the fire by the end of Saturday.