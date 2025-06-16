Idaho's Post Fire burning in area of Weir Hot Springs

A 150-acre wildfire is burning along U.S. Highway 12, west of Powell Junction in Idaho.

Crews are continuing to work to minimize the blaze's impacts on the Highway 12 corridor, including the Weir Creek hot springs.

The Post Fire is burning on steep and rocky south-facing slopes on the north side of Highway 12, just west of Post Office Creek in the Lochsa River corridor.

Drivers are asked to stop in the area and should also be prepared for possible traffic delays in the area of the fire.

MTN News

There are over 300 people assigned to the wildfire, which was first spotted on June 11.

Hotshot crews are continuing to work along the fire’s western edge while professional sawyers are taking down dead trees along Highway 12.

Another hotshot crew is working to build a fuel break along Post Office Creek Road.

The cause of the Post Fire remains under investigation.