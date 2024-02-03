105th Foresters’ Ball returns to University of Montana

MISSOULA — It's that time of year to break out your cowboy boots and flannels!

Lumberjacks and woodsmen are taking over the University of Montana campus for one of UM's most beloved traditions.

The Foresters' Ball returned to campus on Friday night for the 105th time.

Students have constructed a whole town out of wood in Schreiber Gym. From a chapel to a barber shop to even a bar front, the event's main goal is to give back to the students.

All the money that is raised during the ball goes into scholarships for future forestry students.

While the ball kicked off Friday, Community Forestry Day returns on Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. Community day is free and features special guests, with Smokey the Bear and Monte expected to be in attendance.

"This year I think it's really important because we were able to start building that generational knowledge. Again if you are coming to the Fosters' Ball and you were here last year, you can see that the buildings -- we've done a lot more. We've been really focusing on making some of these buildings more intricate and bringing back traditions like community Forestry Day,” Foresters' Ball Chief Push Jaiden Stansberry told MTN News.

