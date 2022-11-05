20 years later Missoula man still filling the world with magic

MISSOULA - A Missoula man is on a mission to fill our world with the wonder of magic in all of its forms.

A recession, the lingering impacts of a pandemic, inflation, and here come the holidays — you know, general life stress, right? What gets lost in the shuffle, sometimes is magic.

And that’s something one Missoula man hopes to spread — not just around town, but everywhere. We met Evan Disney back in 2002 when he was delighting diners at the now-defunct Sizzler in Missoula and 20 years later, he’s still got that sparkle.

The self-taught magician earned membership in the exclusive Magic Castle in Hollywood, recently coming in second in the world in a magic competition. He’s funny with a ton of energy and is now back in Missoula where he told us that magic is sometimes undefinable.

“Since magic is a perceptional term and it means something different to everybody, you need to find that magic. What’s important is passion,” Evan said.

Evan and his finance Terecita were passionate about the first-ever Magic of Missoula Fall Festival they organized last month. They estimated some 2,000 showed up for a day of family-friendly, affordable fun that also helped non-profits and other artists get exposure.

Evan says at this point, it is a labor of love.

“You have to try. We are in a market in Missoula where no one can really afford to try. They can’t afford to take a loss even if their intentions are good. I thought, I don’t care, I’m doing it.

MTN News Missoula's Evan Disney is still on a mission to fill our world with the wonder of magic in all of its forms.

“We just want to have a variety of events like that. Evan is very passionate about doing more especially in his hometown because he really has a special place in his heart,” Terecita added. "Good to come back to Missoula to see how much love he has for this place.”

Evan’s journey with magic showed him how to help people tap into their own power because he’s seen how far a little astonishment and wonder can go and what it can do.

“For one second, I reset your stress. You’re not worrying about grieving about the death of a pet or parent or any stresses,” Evan said. “For one second, I can take everything away and make you better. That’s fantastic, I had no idea what that ripple effect would have.”

“He’s always trying to pull that magic out of people because some people don’t think they have any. And I think they’re very wrong!” Terecita told MTN News.

Evan calls himself a Magician on a Mission to highlight magic in the community. It's not an easy business, but Mr. Disney believes.

“The magic I’ve taken forward, the magic that I can do for everybody of all ages -- for adults, you know, I need to do more whether I can afford to or not,” Evan said. “That’s the problem, we’re so controlled whether we can afford it or not. Sometimes you just have to have faith in the magic of your community."

Evan would like to be a motivational speaker helping people in high-stress jobs navigate conflict in and out of the workplace.