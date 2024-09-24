45,000 books being given away in Missoula to mark Banned Books Week

MISSOULA — National, state, and local labor union leaders are marking Banned Books Week on Tuesday by giving away 45,000 books in Missoula.

Educators, students and families are invited to take part in the event which runs from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the old Cold Springs Elementary School.

Hosted by the Montana Federation of Public Employees (MFPE), and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) union members in partnership with Missoula County Public Schools, the event is being held to celebrate the freedom to learn in public schools, according to a news release.

Titles for all ages and learning levels will be available as well as several thousand books written by Indigenous authors and featuring Indigenous stories. Educators and families can take home up to 50 books.

Several speakers will also take part in Tuesday’s event including AFT President Randi Weingarten who will talk about the importance of investing in public schools, defending students’ freedom to learn, and supporting Montana’s educators and public employees.