Affordable transportation options available in Missoula as gas prices rise

MISSOULA — Inflation has hit a 40-year-high in the United States after jumping 7.9% over the past year.

Gas, food, and housing prices drove the February price increases, but experts say it could get even worse.

The newest data did not include the recent gas price hike that followed Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The automotive group AAA reported Thursday that prices at the pump reached a new record, averaging $4.31 per gallon.

MTN News talked with a Missoula organization about what people can do to avoid pain at the gas pump.

Climate Smart Missoula says investing in a cheap bike, or maybe even an electric car, can not only save you some cash but can also help save the planet.

"Trying a different method of commuting might seem intimidating at first, but it's always worth a try," said Abby Huseth.

"I got this winter kind of beater bike. I picked it up for a really cheap price at Free Cycles right up the hill right on First Street."

Huseth says her family only has one car, "my husband drops our younger son who's fifteen months off at his daycare."

They're working to use that even less, "he's trying to minimize trips when he can."

Climate Smart Missoula Executive Director Amy Cilimburg is also a fan of biking, "I did a lot of it. Put my bike on the bus."

Now, she drives an electric car, "with electricity, you're not bound by that price volatility that comes with a regular gasoline-powered vehicle."

Cilimburg says the are lots of options for transportation in Missoula, so it should be easy to find what works for you, "there's a lot of creative ways to get around that combine walking, biking and bussing."

Cilimburg said those affordable options can also be sustainable.

"You are one participating in reducing our community's contribution to climate change, and reducing our greenhouse gas emissions that come along with driving, but there's also some really important air quality benefits." - Climate Smart Missoula Executive Director Amy Cilimburg

If you're looking for more information you can visit the Climate Smart Missoula website. Additionally, the Missoula in Motion website has information about ride-sharing and carpooling.

The national average for a gallon of gas registered at $4.32 per gallon on Thursday. In Montana, that average has reached $4 per gallon — the same as Missoula County.