MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a pickup truck crash on U.S. Highway 93 near Evaro on Aug. 14, 2024.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen says 53-year-old Lunde J. Baston, of Missoula died in the crash, which happened shortly after 11 p.m.

Baston was heading south on U.S. Highway 93 near mile marker 5 when his pickup went off the road, hit a guardrail and rolled over.

He was thrown from the Ford F350 and pronounced dead at the scene.