Bernice's Bakery in Missoula receives $50,000 grant for renovations

MISSOULA — Bernice’s Bakery, just off the Hip Strip in downtown Missoula, recently received a $50,000 grant to help renovate their business.

The grant comes from the National Trust of Historic Preservation and American Express.

Community members were encouraged to submit responses to the grant organizers for their favorite restaurant and Bernice’s Bakery ended up getting the most community responses of any applicant — 650.

“We couldn’t be more grateful for all the community support in getting the grant. But also in receiving the grant in the first place” said Bernice’s Bakery owner Missy Kelleher.

Fifty restaurants across the country were selected to receive the $50,000 grants and Bernice’s Bakery happened to be one of them.

The bakery hopes to improve the restaurant by adding an enclosed patio with sliding garage doors next to the entrance in order to increase seating.

Increased seating is much needed as currently the bakery only has 22 seating spots inside.

Bernice’s has been in the community since 1978 and people come back year after year to visit their favorite bakery.

“We have people visit every year and say ‘we came here during college all the time’” Kelleher recalled.

Renovations for the bakery are scheduled to begin shortly as the grant money needs to be used by this coming January.

And if the semi-enclosed patio ends up not happening, Bernice’s Bakery can still expect a fresh coat of paint and new windows at the very least.