Biking for climate and community

MISSOULA — The rubber met the road Sunday morning at Missoula Climate Ride, where dozens of bicyclists rode to raise money and awareness for local nonprofits.

Bikers gathered at Free Cycles for a safety check and then took off for Missoula's bike lanes and trails.

As of Sunday morning, the event raised more than 10,000 dollars for local nonprofits Climate Ride, Free Cycles, Climate Smart Missoula, Soil Cycles and Families for a Livable Climate.

Riders picked between a longer, tougher path, a medium option or the kids ride.

"There's a family friendly route. So a bunch of families with their kiddos on bikes, dawning cape as superheroes, are gonna start showing up here at noon," said Caitlyn Lewis, events director for Families for a Livable Climate. "It's really amazing to see families come together and ride together and the energy there is just really wonderful."

Participants were excited to get together for the climate, for the community and for each other on a sunny morning bike ride.

“We've encouraged all riders of all shapes and sizes to come join us. So yeah, it's just a great way to just do something positive for the planet and ride your bike and meet some like minded people have some fun,” said Hannah Matthews, office coordinator at Climate Ride.