MISSOULA — An aircraft that makes its presence known once a year at the University of Montana was back Saturday as Griz fans celebrated the Armed Forces for the annual military appreciation day.

The Oval dressed in camouflage to watch a Black Hawk helicopter with the Montana National Guard land in the grass before kickoff.

WATCH CYNTHIA CARRANZA'S FULL REPORT BELOW:

Black Hawk lands on Oval as part of UM's military appreciation day

Fans had the chance to take photos and meet the guardsmen to learn about their trainings, search and rescue missions and the support they extend beyond Montana's borders.

"We have sent crews out to Washington this year to help with their wildland fires," Chief Warrant Officer 2 Noah Sax, UH-60 Blawk Hawk pilot, said. "One Chinook and multiple Black Hawk crews got sent over there."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News CW2 Noah Sax is the pilot of the UH-60 Blawk Hawk that landed on the Oval.

Two brothers, David and Josh Haidle, weren't going to miss their opportunity to tour the Black Hawk. Their dad, Bret, knew the event was something his boys could enjoy together.

"They're really into military stuff right now in this stage of life," he said. "This is an amazing thing to watch the Black Hawk land here in the Oval, and then, yeah, we're gonna head over to the game and watch the Griz hopefully dominate."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Bret Haidle enjoys UM's military appreciation day with his sons, David and Josh.

For the Montana National Guard, families like the Haidles are what make the annual event so special.

"[I'm] Really happy I get to talk with folks, talk about the military [and] talk about what we do in the National Guard," CW2 Sax said.

Once military appreciation day wrapped on the Oval, the guardsmen flew over the tailgates ahead of kickoff for Montana vs. Utah Tech. The guardsmen told MTN they're already looking forward to next year.