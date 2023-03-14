Body found along shoulder of Interstate 90 east of Missoula Sunday

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a deceased person along Interstate 90 east of Missoula over the weekend.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith reports the person was found on the shoulder of I-90 near the Bonner exit on Sunday afternoon.

Smith says the person's body has been taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Missoula.

She noted that due to the exposure to extreme weather elements, the cause of death and identification are not known at this time.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol are actively investigating this incident.

Smith said more details will be provided as they become available.

