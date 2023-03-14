Search for missing Missoula area woman underway near Gold Creek

Missoula police say a search and rescue is underway for a missing Missoula area woman Nefataree Bartell.

In a press release, MPD says through further investigation, the previous report of Nefataree Bartell, 26, being seen on March 6th was unsubstantiated.

Now they are saying the last confirmed contact with Nefataree Bartell was early afternoon on February 21st, in the area of Gold Creek and Highway 200.

Missing Persons Database Nefataree Bartell

MPD says the individual who spoke with her on that day has already been interviewed by detectives.

A Search and Rescue has already been activated in the area according to MPD.

Bartell's mother tells MTN News her daughter is 7 months pregnant and has two sons.

Anyone with further information, please contact Detective Jeff Lloyd with the Missoula Police Department, (406) 552-6285.