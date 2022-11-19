Brawl of the Wild watch party being held at Still Room in Missoula

Cat-Griz tickets were hard to come by for Saturday's Brawl of the Wild.

Luckily, there were many other ways to enjoy the game in Missoula while at the same time, supporting local businesses.

The University of Montana Alumni Association chose The Still Room on West Broadway to host their sponsored-watch party. Anyone is welcome to gather, have a drink, and cheer on a Griz win.

The Still Room owner Walt Muralt was excited to watch the game too — saying it's going to be a great game experience.

"We're expecting a ton of people to come in to watch the game because it's fun to watch the game together, right? If you watch it at home that's fine, or have a house party. But when you're with a huge group of people I mean the entire room erupts when the Griz score or make a stop, I mean that's just a lot of fun. Go Griz! Kick the Bobcat's butt!" Muralt said Friday.