Cambie opens second Missoula location

Missoula just got another tap house — and coffee shop!

That's right. Cambie, a popular spot where Hoagieville used to be on South Higgins, is now available on the other side of town.

At a time when many restaurants and small businesses are having to close their doors for good, one area in Missoula is growing. The new Cambie Taphouse can be found in the Sawmill District and even though they just opened this week, business is already booming.

Katie Miller/MTN News

"I think the reputation really kicked off at Cambie one," said owner Liz McKenzie. "We wouldn't have a business if it weren't for awesome customers."

McKenzie calls the opening kismet, "I actually worked at the first one for a few months during the pandemic." That was after she lost her last job, "I actually was the manager at the Northside Kettlehouse and got laid off when that all happened."

Kettlehouse is selling the northside location after closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But McKenzie saw the loss as a new opportunity, "it was always a dream of my husband and I's to have a restaurant, run a tap house."

Katie Miller/MTN News

That dream is coming to fruition, and now, she's part-owner, "we were able to jump in, and they trusted us too. That was a big part of it, good timing."

The second location opened quietly on Monday, and she says they've had no trouble filling positions.

"You know you're just really supported, you know you're always going to have help when you need it. We try to be really generous with our employees as far as certain bonuses, and just being really appreciative, because that's what we are, is we're very grateful to have an awesome staff, especially in this time in history." = Cambie Taphouse owner Liz McKenzie.

The taphouse offers appetizers, sandwiches, salads, coffee, and of course, beer and wine.

On Thursday, the crew was already too busy filling orders for interviews. And with the Sawmill District adding new housing and new businesses what seems like every day, McKenzie says the customers will carry them through.

Katie Miller/MTN News

"This was just the next step in our life dream, and it's great to see it happen. Albeit a scary time, but I have full confidence in our abilities and our customers, and I hope it's around for a really long time."