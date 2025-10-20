MISSOULA — A big part of fighting breast cancer is knowing the resources available to help form a support system.

For Debbie Madonna, a Missoula woman living with stage four breast cancer, finding the Cancer Support Community of Montana has been life-changing.

WATCH HERE:

Cancer support community helps Missoula woman thrive with stage four diagnosis

"I don't like to say I'm a survivor cause I'm a thriver," Madonna said.

Doctors told Madonna she had three months to three years to live when she was diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer. Six years later, she's still fighting her stage four diagnosis and managing her condition with the support of her husband and friends.

Courtesy of Debbie Madonna Debbie Madonna with husband

"You get a little sad and you have to get through those moments of 'Hey, I'm going to die, I have an expiration date,'" Madonna said.

But she's also found refuge in Cancer Support Community, a facility that offers group activities and professional therapy for anyone affected by cancer directly or indirectly.

"Anyone who's been impacted by cancer, we can help you," said Mick Faherty, development manager for Cancer Support Community of Montana.

Cancer Support Community of Montana helps people impacted by all forms of cancer cope emotionally.

"Our therapists here are particularly trained in dealing with people who are in that situation. People who are going through a cancer diagnosis or someone who cares about someone who's going through a cancer diagnosis," Faherty said.

The facility also offers other resources including classes to keep participants active as well as free wigs.

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Wigs provided by Cancer Support Community of Montana

"One of the things I didn't know about when I first started this job is just how expensive wigs are and so one of the things we provide are free wigs for everyone," Faherty said. "They can come in and get as many as they want, keep them, bring them back, whatever."

For Madonna, access to quality wigs has made a significant difference.

"My husband and I really can't afford it or if we could, it would take money away from something else, so I just got on Amazon and bought pink wigs, green wigs, blue wigs, you know, fake wigs for like 10 bucks," Madonna said. "But having a nice wig like here that I was able to get, I wear it on special occasions and I keep really good care of it because it needs to last me a lifetime."

Courtesy of Debbie Madonna Debbie Madonna wears wig for special occaasion

Madonna's only regret is not knowing sooner that the space existed. Now she has a way to connect with others going through a cancer journey of their own.

"I have met so many people going through the same things I'm going through and have learned how they're coping with what they're going through and just to be able to talk to people who understand," Madonna said.

"Not everyone has a big group of friends and loved ones to help them through this time. Sometimes introverts and shut-ins get cancer, and in those situations we can really help them as well too by just providing a community," Faherty said.

Cynthia Carranza/MTN News Mick Faherty, development manager for Cancer Support Community of Montana

Despite the hardships, Madonna keeps a positive perspective.

"I would not change anything, not even my cancer diagnosis, because that is what has made me me," Madonna said.