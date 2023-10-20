Cancer Support Community Missoula hosting Fall Festival

MISSOULA — When a doctor tells you you have cancer, everything changes.

It's why the Cancer Support Community (CSC) Missoula exists — to provide support, information and programs for patients and families trying to navigate a new normal.

The organization is celebrating Fall and raising money through its Fall Festival at the Missoula County Fairgrounds in the Home Arts building on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023. It's where you'll find food trucks from some of the best vendors in town. There will also be games, activities, local crafts and prizes — alongside the fun is a mission of support.

"We exist to provide anyone in the family or co-workers, anyone around you who is going through cancer. Or is maybe a caregiver or a child of a parent going through cancer? Really anyone who has been touched by cancer and provide XYZ...whether it's a one-off educational class or an eight-week counseling program or maybe a support group, different things like that," explained CSC Clinical Program Director Cody Meyer. "That's why we're here, we're here to help in any way with our cancer journey."

The Cancer Support Community Fall Festival takes place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Missoula Fairgrounds and admission is free.