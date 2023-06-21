CASA movie night set for Ogren Park at Allegiance Field in Missoula

MISSOULA - Adults and kids can be superheroes at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field with CASA of Missoula's second annual movie night on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

Court Appointed Special Advocates is an organization that trains and supervises volunteer advocates in the judicial system that represents the best interest of a child that has been abused or neglected.

CASA Missoula executive director Scott Appel says the theme is meant to highlight their volunteers.

"Our CASA volunteers are superheroes — everyday superheroes in the lives of these kids — and the reason we actually chose sky kids this year is because the kids in the movie are the heroes."

The doors will open at 5:45 p.m. and a villain race for kids will start at 6 p.m. CASA will be playing the movie Spy Kids after.

Tickets for kids are $5 and $10 for adults.

CASA will also be giving out capes with a decoration station for kids to decorate their capes.