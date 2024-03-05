City Council approves Missoula Fire Department levy request

MISSOULA — The Missoula City Council discussed putting before voters a funding levy to support the Missoula Fire Department on Monday evening.

When all was said and done, the council unanimously passed a permanent levy that will go before voters on the June 4, 2024, ballot.

The levy would raise $7 million a year to expand the fire department while also providing new equipment that would allow MFD to catch up due to years of underfunding.

If approved by voters, the levy would cost each household on average about $1 a day to support immunity safety.

Supporters of the measure say the levy would also help with lower insurance rates, retain firefighters, and decrease firefighter burnout.