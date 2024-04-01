City of Missoula begins water main replacement projects

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula began several water main replacement projects on Monday, April 1, 2024.

Over the course of several months, 2.8 miles of piping will be replaced all across the city, updating some main lines that have been in service for 100 years.

The old pipes are being replaced due to age and leaky joints that connect the pipes, which wastes water that takes notable amounts of energy to pump throughout Missoula.

The process of replacing the pipes is quite intensive, with crews having to first tear up the road and then dig down to the original main, which typically sits between six to seven feet below the surface.

Once the digging is complete, workers have to then take out all of the old pipes and replace them with new ones.

The new pipes are a substantial upgrade compared to the ones currently in place.

They are made out of a type of steel that is resistant to corrosion and they contain a masonic coating that keeps the water from coming in contact with the metal of the pipe.

City officials acknowledge it's a disruptive and noisy process but say that the work is crucial to keep up with the growing needs of Missoula.

“Be patient with us, we know it’s a pain. But like I like to tell people, we’ll be here once every hundred years. So, if you can bear with us you probably won’t see us again for a while," Missoula City Engineer for Utilities Andy Schultz said.

City officials note that the majority of the funding for these replacements comes from two places this time around, the ratepayers as well as low-interest state loans, and will total $8 million.

Other than the digging, residents shouldn't notice anything else than infrequent and short water shut-offs.