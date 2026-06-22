MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is poised to vote on whether or not to purchase new security cameras for parks and aquatics on Monday night, with concerns previously being raised about the cameras and AI facial recognition technology.

(WATCH: Missoula looking to purchase security cameras with AI capabilities)

City of Missoula looking to purchase security cameras with AI capabilities, but Montana law prohibits AI usage

The Missoula City Council has the final say on the purchase of various Verkada security cameras from Pine Cove Consulting, a Bozeman-based IT company.

The purchase agreement was initially meant to be completed last week, although council members, alongside community members, raised concerns about the AI facial recognition abilities of the cameras.

Montana has strict privacy laws restricting local government entities from using such AI facial recognition technology, although law enforcement is largely exempt from these laws.