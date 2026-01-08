City of Missoula moves to annex portion of Roseburg property

MISSOULA — Calling it a unique opportunity to address a range of goals, the Missoula City Council this week agreed to annex portions of the former Roseburg property, setting the stage for future planning and redevelopment.

The property, once home to a particleboard plant, covers roughly 235 acres along Interstate 90. The annexation approved this week would bring 93 acres into the city, while annexation of the rest may come later this year.

Roseburg requested annexation in 2024.

“Over the years, I have received countless requests from folks wanting to buy or lease pieces of the Roseburg property, but we very intentionally chose to keep it intact, said Roseburg representative Ellen Porter. “Those historic decisions now provide a unique opportunity for Roseburg and the city. Now that operations have ceased, it's a new opportunity for everybody.”

Along with annexation, Roseburg has also asked to be included in the North Reserve/Scott Street Urban Renewal District. The district was adopted around 2015 and set a vision for the area. But the Roseburg plant was excluded at the time.

The Missoula Redevelopment Agency will begin the boundary adjustment and master planning of the area early this year. Story House LLC purchased a portion of the property last year and is poised to begin redevelopment pending the outcome of the process.

However, the property lacks any form of infrastructure.

“The intent at some time would be to develop a looped water system to serve future development of the property. There will be some definite infrastructure challenges with a site of this size. But Roseburg has asked to be included in the Urban Renewal District to address infrastructure needs in the area.”

MRA has said that adjusting the district's boundaries aligns with a number of city plans, including the Land Use Plan and the district's own redevelopment goals. With annexation now set, other needs will move forward.

“The property lacks the infrastructure needed for adding additional structures or other future redevelopment activities,” MRA Director Ellen Buchanan stated in December. “While upgrading the infrastructure of such a large property will require investments of a magnitude outside what MRA alone can fund, tax increment financing will be nonetheless critical to this process.”

Members of the City Council have praised the opportunities that annexation and redevelopment may bring. They range from light industrial to manufacturing and housing.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the city,” said Council member Amber Sherrill. “This is an opportunity like no other for the city for economic development and housing.”