Montana Morning Headlines: Wednesday, February 25, 2026

WESTERN MONTANA — Here's a look at Western Montana's top news stories for Wednesday.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has reversed a $8 million ruling for two Montana families who lost loved ones to mesothelioma linked to Libby asbestos. The appeals court sided with BNSF railway — finding the company was protected under the common carrier exception. (Read the full story)

Last week, the Missoula County Commissioners approved the Swan Valley Neighborhood Plan — a framework built on community values to guide future development across roughly 250,000 acres. The plan, updated from a 1996 version, now sets the stage for creating new regulations that reflect the area's rural character. (Read the full story)

A Pablo-based Crow artist is beading belts for country singer Ian Munsick and his father ahead of his Friday night concert at the University of Montana. Rachal Malebear Stone, an enrolled member of the Crow Tribe, has made a name for herself through intricate beadwork that's been worn in Germany, Australia, Canada and beyond. (Read the full story)