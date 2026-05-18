MISSOULA — The city of Missoula has been seeking to sell a city-owned 13-acre property behind Bob Ward's since acquiring it last December, and the sale may now move forward.

The Missoula City Council is scheduled to decide Monday night whether to approve the final sale of the property.

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City of Missoula poised to sell property behind Bob Ward's store

If approved, the city would sell the land to Miramonte Companies, a Montana-based developer, for $5.9 million.

The developer plans to build for-sale units, including condominiums, as well as multifamily rental housing, along with a 1.6-acre park.

If approved, the sale would mark a significant step in the city's efforts to develop city-owned land for more affordable housing.

However, the affordability of the proposed development remains uncertain due to current construction costs.