MISSOULA — The City of Missoula recently received a grant from the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, or DNRC, to help residents within city limits connect to the sewer system.

The DNRC Nonpoint Source Pollution Reduction Program provides grants to communities throughout the state.

The program is funded by the Environmental Protection Agency through the Clean Water Act.

WATCH THE FULL STORY HERE:

City of Missoula receives grant to help residents connect to sewer

Logan McInnis, deputy public works director for the City of Missoula, said the money will help some of Missoula's 800 residences that are not currently connected to the sewer system.

"We're excited for the grant. I mean, it's obviously, it's a very expensive thing to connect your house to sewer. And so we want to be able to help people out, you know, with a part of that cost. And then obviously, we want to protect water quality," McInnis said.

While the city now has the grant, officials are still determining how it will be distributed among residents who need sewer connections.

More information will be released when it becomes available.