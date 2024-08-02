City of Missoula seeking volunteers to staff debris drop-off locations

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula is looking for volunteers to help staff the debris drop-off locations as cleanup from the July 24 storm continues.

The storm left the city with debris scattered just about everywhere and the drop-off locations have been filling up daily.

The need for volunteers to staff the locations remains high. The city is partnering with United Way to help find volunteers but they still need more at this time.

The volunteers who staff the drop-off locations mainly have the tasks of greeting people as they come by, light traffic control, and directing people to the proper spots to drop off debris.

“I just want to thank the volunteers that have already come out,” Missoula Parks and Recreation outreach and stewardship coordinator Mike Sharp said.

Some of the people who have already volunteered feel it's a great opportunity to give back to the community and help the city out.

“I just moved here from Virginia and I’m working for MCC. I’m not working this week but I wanted to find a way to still contribute. You know, as the city's been really welcoming and offered a lot of great ways to join the community. I wanted to find a way to give back,” volunteer David Depasquale said.

If you are interested in volunteering, you can head to volunteermissoula.org to sign up.