City of Missoula taking steps to redevelop former Johnson St. Shelter property

MISSOULA — The City of Missoula owns 11 properties scattered around the city. Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis’s administration, alongside the city council, is looking to move ahead with redeveloping some of those properties.

Mayor Davis convened a press conference on Tuesday to go over what some redevelopments may look like.

The city is specifically turning to its North MRL Triangle property. The city is working with the Missoula Housing Authority (MHA) and United Housing Partners (UHP) to add housing to the property in the coming years.

The collaborative is looking to place 225 dwelling units on the property ultimately, with 192 apartments being deed-restricted.

Funding for the project is currently set to come from 17 different sources, comprised of federal, state and local sources.

But with a complex funding network, Mayor Andrea Davis says that the redevelopment will go through changes as more details are ironed out with the funding sources.

“We've got quite a journey in front of us, and I don't think it can be said enough that these projects are complicated projects that take time. We know that time kills deals and so we have to stay committed on this path to seeing what we want to get accomplished here,” Davis said.

Applications for many funding sources are due by the end of the year, and from there, the city will have a clearer picture of how it should move forward with its partners.