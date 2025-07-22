City votes to approval sale of Riverfront Triangle property

MISSOULA — On Monday night, the Missoula City Council approved the sale of the Riverfront Triangle Fox Site and the subsequent development plans for a hotel on the site. The mayor also gave her initial presentation on the FY26 budget.

The Riverfront Triangle Fox Site, located on the corner of Orange St. and Main St., is 1.9 acres in size and will be sold to Averill Hospitality.

The money from the sale, and donations from the developer, will be put into the City’s Affordable Housing Trust fund — which is expected to see $7 million put into it over the course of 10 years.

The sale comes years in the making, with the site sitting vacant for nearly 40 years.

Besides the sale of the Riverfront Triangle Fox Site, the mayor also presented her first outline of the City’s 2026 budget.

“This budget reflects our commitment to financial stability, responsible investment, and responsive public service. We've made steady, meaningful progress while maintaining essential services, and we're doing it with the aim of a minimal impact to taxpayers,” Missoula Mayor Andrea Davis said.

Some key points from the initial presentation were the proposal’s aim to reduce the city deficit, increase its cash reserves and implement efficient cost-cutting measures.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on the budget as discussions around it begin to unfold.