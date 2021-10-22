Closure of Maclay Bridge in Missoula extended

MISSOULA — The roadwork taking place on Maclay Bridge in Missoula is taking a bit longer than expected.

The one-lane bridge will remain closed through Monday afternoon because of unexpected concrete work on the road approach.

County officials note while the planned work went according to plan, as that work was finishing, the crew moved "to work on the approach that led to unknown conditions," according to a news release.

The concrete abutment under the asphalt surfacing was so deteriorated that they were unable to establish a smooth transition from the road to the bridge and it was decided to remove some of the existing concrete and install a short concrete apron approach to the bridge, county officials report.

The extended closure is needed so the unplanned concrete work can cure properly.