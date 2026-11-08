MISSOULA — It's a rivalry not in vain, but for a good cause.

Can the Cats underwent its first day in Griz country on Saturday at the Montana-Portland State game and they are taking just about anything you are willing to give to help feed families, especially through the holidays.

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Competition for a cause: Can the Cats returns to help end hunger in Montana

Can the Cats is a chance to raise food and funds for a powerful cause - local food banks.

"We hear from families all the time how much things feel tight now and so we're definitely seeing lots of folks in our door every single day," Amy Allison, the Missoula Food Bank's (MFB) executive director, told MTN.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Missoula Food Bank's executive director, Amy Allison, tells MTN that Can the Cats is especially helpful with the holidays right around the corner.

The goal is simple. Griz Nation needs to raise more than the Montana State community, which is hosting its own Can the Griz drive.

The efforts benefit local food banks, like the University of Montana's food pantry, which sees roughly 3,000 visits every month with a big uptick during the winter.

"There are a lot of reasons for that," Kat Cowley, UM Food Pantry director, said. "Energy bills go up a little bit more. It's cold out, so we're driving more than we're walking. And in general, for whatever reason, the late fall is a really expensive time of year to exist for a lot of people."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Kat Cowley, UM's basic needs office program manager, says Can the Cats is the UM Food Pantry's biggest and most exciting food drive every year.

The competition off the field helps families meet basic needs, especially with the holiday season around the corner.

"It's certainly a time where families really need more support and so [we] really encourage folks who have extra dollars or extra food, we'd love for you to show up and help us out," Allison added.

For the next two weeks, you can visit sponsored food drives or almost every Griz sporting event to make your donation.

"Being out here and seeing the community get together around such a good cause, I think it's just a fun, fun time all around," Jessie Hazell, MFB's events and marketing coordinator, said.

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Saturday's Griz game was Jessie Hazell's first event for Can the Cats, but the MFB events and marketing coordinator says the community support did not surprise her.

Every pound equals a dollar and Missoula has set a goal of $600,000 lbs/$'s.

“My favorite ask is to always say bring one extra of your favorite food item, whether it's your favorite soup or kind of canned veggies," Cowley said. "Our most needed items are probably peanut butter and other canned, easy to eat protein options, like beans or tuna. But really, anything is exciting and welcome."

As the UM Food Pantry gears up for Thanksgiving, Can the Cats could not come at a better time. Their hope is to provide any students in need with the holiday basics.

"Food insecurity is something that can be experienced by anybody and our goal is to make sure it's a short experience for you," Cowley explained.

The Missoula Food Bank is preparing for the holidays too as its turkey distribution tradition returns on Nov. 22. Last year, MFB distributed 1800 turkeys.

"Cars drive up and we literally set the turkey and the fixings into their vehicle and it's super fun," Allison said. "Everybody's in a great mood and everyone is so thankful for the support."

Cynthia Carranza / MTN News Griz fan Brian Robertson did not have any cans to donate, but he gave cash to the cause hoping to "can the Cats" again this year.

If you did not get a chance to donate Saturday, bring your canned goods or monetary donations to next week's Griz game against Idaho State.

The food drive rivalry between the Cats and the Griz will be settled during the Brawl of the Wild where the winner will be announced.

Last year, Missoula won the friendly rivalry by bringing in 1.09 million pounds/dollars with Bozeman trailing slightly behind with 1.02 million.