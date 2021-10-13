Conceptual designs for Missoula community center unveiled

MISSOULA — The process for a proposed community center in McCormick Park in Missoula has now reached the stage where the public can view the conceptual designs of the project.

Beginning on Friday at Currents Aquatics Center, a "self-serve" open house will allow residents to view the design drawings in person and answer a survey about the proposed project.

The in-person open house will be available from Friday until Oct. 24. The other option – which is also running through Oct. 24 -- is to go online to take a look at the design and leave your opinion and suggestions.

According to Missoula Parks and Recreation, the draft designs result from a months-long public process that gathered public comment from a wide range of residents, stakeholders, interest groups, technical advisors, and city staff.

The proposed Currents Center for Recreation and Creativity would be constructed as an addition to Currents Aquatics Center to host recreational and social programs for all ages, incomes and ability levels.

