Construction set to begin on Missoula’s Mullan BUILD project

Work is set to begin on a large road infrastructure project in Missoula.

Construction on the Mullan BUILD project is set to begin next month as Missoula County officials have reached the needed agreements with the Federal Highway Administration (FHA) for $13 million in grant funding.

"Much work has taken place behind the scenes to secure the necessary funding," City of Missoula Public Works Director Jeremy Keene, said. "We now have a green light to break ground this spring. We want to thank all our partners who made this large project possible.”

Kiewit Corporation — the project’s contractor — will begin roadwork in the Mary Jane North and Broadway area in early April. Drivers will also notice utility and shoulder work beginning along Mullan Road with complete road construction beginning this summer.

Construction will take place this year on Mary Jane Boulevard, George Elmer South, and England Boulevard. Project officials note drivers should plan on 10-to-15 minute delays throughout the project area between April and October.

“Our goal is to create as little interruption to commutes as possible. We realize folks are driving to and from work and school on these roads. We need to keep traffic moving swiftly throughout the duration of the project,” Kiewit contractor, Michael George said.

Missoula County received a $13 million federal BUILD grant to construct a new infrastructure network in the Mullan Road area. The federal grant – along with $8 million in local funding from the city and county -- will support the first phase of Mullan BUILD project construction.

The project aims to help guide how Missoula grows in the future with a network of streets that aim to improve connectivity and provide access to current and future homes and businesses.