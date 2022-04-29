Watch
Coroner’s inquest begins for man killed in 2021 Missoula officer-involved shooting

A coroner's inquest into the death of <a label="fatal officer-involved shooting of Brendon T. Galbreath" class="rte2-style-brightspot-core-link-LinkRichTextElement" href="https://www.kpax.com/news/missoula-county/man-who-died-in-fatal-missoula-officer-involved-shooting-identified" target="_blank" data-cms-id="0000017b-402c-d21a-a97b-d26dfefd0005" data-cms-href="https://www.kpax.com/news/missoula-county/man-who-died-in-fatal-missoula-officer-involved-shooting-identified" link-data="{&quot;cms.site.owner&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;00000169-779c-dc98-ad7f-ffbe2b9e0000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ae3387cc-b875-31b7-b82d-63fd8d758c20&quot;},&quot;cms.content.publishDate&quot;:1651245500762,&quot;cms.content.publishUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016c-1a99-d833-a3ff-fad9d4510000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;cms.content.updateDate&quot;:1651245500762,&quot;cms.content.updateUser&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000016c-1a99-d833-a3ff-fad9d4510000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;6aa69ae1-35be-30dc-87e9-410da9e1cdcc&quot;},&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;item&quot;:{&quot;_ref&quot;:&quot;0000017b-402c-d21a-a97b-d26dfefd0005&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;4f8e492c-6f2f-390e-bc61-f176d3a37ab9&quot;},&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-75e6-dd67-ada9-7dee97c10001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;c3f0009d-3dd9-3762-acac-88c3a292c6b2&quot;},&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;fatal officer-involved shooting of Brendon T. Galbreath&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000180-75e6-dd67-ada9-7dee97c10000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Brendon T. Galbreath</a> of Missoula in August of 2021 began on April 29, 2022.
Posted at 9:29 AM, Apr 29, 2022
MISSOULA - A coroner’s inquest began Friday morning in connection with the August 2021 fatal officer-involved shooting of Brendon T. Galbreath of Missoula.

Galbreath died following a police pursuit on August 12, 2021, involving the Missoula Police Department that ended on Stephens Avenue near Beckwith Street where the suspect fired a handgun. A police officer returned fire from his departmental handgun.

Officers on the scene provided medical aid and called for EMS. Galbreath was taken to St. Patrick Hospital where he later passed away. Investigators said at the time it appeared Galbreath died by suicide but the family — and many others in Missoula — sought more information with a rally being held at Sacajawea Park.

A coroner's inquest is a formal inquiry around the causes and circumstances surrounding the death of a person.

Friday morning's inquest began with testimony from a Missoula police officer who said that Galbreath appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, based on how he was driving.

