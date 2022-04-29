Jury reaches verdict in Missoula coroner’s inquest

UPDATE: 12:34 p.m. - April 29, 2022

MISSOULA - The jury in the coroner's inquest into the Aug. 12, 2021 death of Brendon Galbreath of Missoula has found his death was not caused by criminal means.

(fifth report: 12:02 p.m. - April 29, 2022)

Jury deliberations are now underway in the coroner's inquest into the Aug. 12, 2021 death of Brendon Galbreath of Missoula.

(fourth report: 11:07 a.m. - April 29, 2011)

MISSOULA - Friday's inquest into the Aug. 12, 2021 death of Brendon Galbreath of Missoula continued with Aldo Fusaro — a medical examiner with the Montana Department of Justice — explaining the autopsy report.

Fusaro explained that the certified cause of death was a handgun wound to the head and that manner of death had been certified as a suicide.

Katie Miller/MTN News Medical Examiner Aldo Fusaro discusses the autopsy report.

Montana Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI) agent Edward Thomas “Tommy” Teniente then discussed the DCI findings in the case. Read the initial DCI news release here.

(third report: 10:28 a.m. - April 29, 2021)

Friday morning's inquest into the Aug. 12, 2021 death of Brendon Galbreath of Missoula continued with a showing of body-cam video footage of the incident which brought tears to the eyes of some in the courtroom.

Missoula Police Officer Garrett Brown had said that Galbreath appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, based on how he was driving. The driver can be heard repeatedly apologizing on the video for not using a blinker before the stop.

Katie Miller/MTN News Bodycam footage of the incident was played for the inquest jury.

When a Missoula police officer asked how much the driver had to drink, he said he had not been drinking and that empty alcohol bottles seen in the backseat were from the previous day.

(second report: 10:00 a.m. - April 29, 2021)

MISSOULA - Friday morning's inquest into the Aug. 12, 2021 death of Brendon Galbreath of Missoula began with testimony from a Missoula Police Officer Garrett Brown, who said that Galbreath appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, based on how he was driving.

Brown said that after the vehicle stopped on Stephens Avenue near Beckwith Street, he saw the person in the car pull out a gun and heard it go off. The Missoula police officer said he thought he was being shot at, so he fired his gun. He then realized the driver was slumped over in the vehicle.

Katie Miller/MTN News A Missoula police officer speaks at the coroner's inquest into the death of Brendon Galbreath.

(first report: 9:29 a.m. - April 29, 2021)

A coroner’s inquest began Friday morning in connection with the August 2021 death of Brendon T. Galbreath of Missoula.

Galbreath died following a police pursuit on August 12, 2021, involving the Missoula Police Department that ended on Stephens Avenue near Beckwith Street where Galbreath fired a handgun. A police officer returned fire from his departmental handgun.

Officers on the scene provided medical aid and called for EMS. Galbreath was taken to St. Patrick Hospital where he later passed away. Investigators said at the time it appeared Galbreath died by suicide but the family — and many others in Missoula — sought more information with a rally being held at Sacajawea Park.

A coroner's inquest is a formal inquiry around the causes and circumstances surrounding the death of a person.

