Council Grove State Park hosting First Day Hike

MISSOULA — Council Grove State Park near Missoula will host a First Day Hike on New Year’s Day.

The three-mile roundtrip hike will start at 11 a.m. on January 1, 2024, and end at approximately 1 p.m.

Hikers should meet at Council Gove State Park, which is located at 11249 Mullan Road, just before 11 a.m.



The hike is on level terrain, but participants should be prepared to cross a channel of the Clark Fork River (roughly ankle-deep water) and for potential icy or slippery conditions.

People should bring warm clothing, waterproof boots, snow cleats or shoes with good traction, binoculars, and water.

All ages are welcome and there is no fee to participate.

Dogs are welcome but must be on a leash. For more information, call the park at 406-210-4335.

Council Grove State Park is the site of the 1855 Hellgate Treaty between the Salish, Kalispel and Kootenai Indians and the U.S. government.

The old growth ponderosa pine stands and cottonwood riparian forests along the Clark Fork River offer excellent bird habitat and opportunities for birdwatching.

First Day Hike participants are encouraged to share their adventures on social media using #FirstDayHikes.

More information on this hike or others hosted at Montana state parks around the state can be found at stateparks.mt.gov.

Out-of-state vehicles are subject to an $8 entrance fee.

First Day Hikes is an annual, nationwide event co-sponsored by America's State Parks , which originated more than 26 years ago at the Blue Hills Reservation at a state park in Milton, Mass.

All 50 states will be participating in the 10th annual national event that encourages everyone to celebrate the New Year with guided outdoor exploration.