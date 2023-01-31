UPDATE: Crash on I-90 eastbound near Clinton cleared, traffic flowing again

UPDATE: 10:46 a.m. - Jan. 31, 2023

MISSOULA - The earlier accident on Interstate 90 eastbound near mile marker 118 has been cleared and the road has reopened to traffic.

(first report: 10:11 a.m. - Jan. 31, 2023)

MISSOULA - An accident is causing delays on Interstate 90 in the Clinton area.

The crash is on I-90 eastbound near mile marker 118.

There are delays in the area and drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) reports both eastbound lanes are blocked.

MDT reports eastbound traffic is being taken off of I-90 at mile marker 114.

