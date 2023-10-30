Crews battle motorhome fire near the Wye west of Missoula

MISSOULA — Crews battled a fire near the Wye west of Missoula on the evening of Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The Frenchtown Rural Fire District was called out to a fully involved motor home, according to a social media post.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the fire had grown and “minor explosions” were heard, according to the post.

The Missoula Rural Fire District also responded to the scene to fight the fire.

The blaze happened in the area of the now-closed Jellystone Park Campgrounds along U.S. Highway 93 north of the Wye.