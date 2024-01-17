Crews battling structure fire on South 4th Street West in Missoula

MISSOULA — A large plume of smoke can be seen over Missoula on Wednesday afternoon following a reported explosion and fire.

Missoula firefighters were called to reports of a fire that may have been sparked by an explosion in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street West shortly before 1 p.m.

Firefighters tell our reporter on the scene that there is an underground gas leak in the area.

Emily Brown/MTN News

The fire is burning near Russell Street and people should avoid the area.

- Deveoping story. Check back for updates.