Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Crews battling structure fire on South 4th Street West in Missoula

Missoula S 5th S W Fire
Loren Mostad
Crews battling a structure fire in Missoula on January 17, 2024.
Missoula S 5th S W Fire
MSO 5th Street Fire
MSO Fire 11724
MSO Fire 11724
Missoula S 5th S W Fire
Missoula S 5th S W Fire
Missoula S 5th S W Fire
Posted at 1:22 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 15:35:38-05

MISSOULA — A large plume of smoke can be seen over Missoula on Wednesday afternoon following a reported explosion and fire.

Missoula firefighters were called to reports of a fire that may have been sparked by an explosion in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street West shortly before 1 p.m.

Firefighters tell our reporter on the scene that there is an underground gas leak in the area.

MSO Fire 11724

The fire is burning near Russell Street and people should avoid the area.

- Deveoping story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader