Crews douse fire on Clinton School roof

CLINTON — Firefighters responded to a fire at Clinton Elementary School Wednesday evening.

Clinton Rural Fire District Chief Bill Tucker tells MTN News they responded around 9:30 p.m. for a fire on the gymnasium roof.

Tucker said the fire was contained to the AC/heating unit with no structural damage to the school.

He said there was some smoke that filtered into the gym, but no damage was done.

The initial cause appears to be snow melting down the roof incline, breaking a gas line, which ignited a fire inside the heating and cooling unit.

Tucker said the unit supplied heating and cooling to the gym and will need to be replaced.

The Missoula Rural Fire District also assisted in fighting the fire.