MISSOULA — Emergency crews were called to battle a fire in a Missoula park on Monday afternoon.

The blaze at Lions Park sent up a large plume of smoke that could be seen at around 4:15 p.m.

Officials tell MTN News the fire was caused by a space heater catching a tent on fire.

Several propane tanks then exploded.

No injuries were reported, but everything was a loss.

- information from Claire Peterson included in this report.