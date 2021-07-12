Crews start work on pavement replacement project east of Missoula

MISSOULA — If your route takes you east of Missoula on I-90 prepare for some traffic delays, as contractors for the Montana Department of Transportation tackle another project.

With bridge repair and replacement, and past pavement work, it seems like I-90 between Van Buren and Bonner has been a constant construction zone the past few years. And if you think that, you're right, as MDT is working to preserve the busy stretch of freeway.

Now, a new project is starting, replacing worn-out pavement in the inside, passing lanes as well as old barriers and guardrails. Five years ago, crews fixed the outside lanes. But the inside lanes still had life, so MDT kept using them to save money.

"Well yes, we're out there working on it a second time, we got five more years of life, or 6-more years whatever that difference was out of that material that was in place," explains Missoula District Administrator Bob Vosen. "So we're really trying to maximize the taxpayers' money and get the full value out of the work that's out there."

MDT Missoula District Construction Engineer John Schmidt says the work will last for the next several weeks.

"Fixing up the passing lanes. And then we're also going to replace a whole bunch of that barrier rail that's in there, that's just outlived its lifespan and needs to be replaced."

The work will include single lane closures and other changes, so drivers should use caution, slow down to keep workers safe, and follow signs.

