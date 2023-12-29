Current Events: 2023 Year in Review in Missoula

MISSOULA — This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes a look back at some of the big stories of 2023 in Missoula and what to expect in the new year.

“The Brooks Street Master Plan was adopted — the Midtown Master Plan, the airport started phase two of the project. At least six businesses were approved by the city this year, tons of housing construction. A lot of transportation plans went into effect,” Kidston said. “It's been a big year and I think these are things that are set forward that in the next year or two, we'll begin to see some changes.”

One thing Missoula residents can expect in 2024 is more growth following the slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The growth maybe slowed, and then this is just continuing that trajectory. I think there was a lot of pent-up demand, especially for housing, you know, supplies were hard to come by -- costs went up,” Kidston explained. “You know, we're starting to see that bottleneck unfold with [new laws from the Montana legislature]. It's kind of freeing up all these building projects, tons of housing up North Reserve, South Reserve and a lot of South Hills projects. We're going to meet the housing supply is starting to make a difference — moving a needle. Rent is coming down to soften a little bit. So you know, imagine a year or two, if this pace continues, we could see some big difference in the housing front.”

The issue of the unhoused in Missoula was a much discussed issue this year and that is expected to continue in 2024.

“The big thing is — one of the big things is — the homeless population. The city spent all its money opening the Johnson Street Shelter for this year. That money is gone,” Kidston noted. “So, the big question is how are they going to fund that towards the end of 2024? There is no money. So that's going to be a big punctuation mark. Are they going to come to taxpayers? Are they going to float a bond?”

Another big story of 2023 was the city and county taking over the management of Marshall Mountain.

“Marshall Mountain was bought and paid for. The voters approved that many years ago with the open space bond,” Kidston said.

Affordable housing continues to be a big topic in Missoula with several projects continuing to move forward.

“Housing you know, all that. Applications that were approved, all that construction is taking place or it is going to.”

Kidston also detailed what to look forward to in the first 60-to-90 days in Missoula.

“Well, I think watching the mayor get her feet under her is going to be interesting. [The] new city council, they get sworn in [Friday], so there's new dynamics there. So, city politics — it is going to be entirely different than it was last year. How different we don't know. It will be interesting to see what the dynamics are. That's always a big deal.”

“Commissioner [Josh] Slotnick from the county has been nominated to the governor's property tax task force. So they hope to have some input there as the legislature looks at possibly rewriting the tax codes. Everybody wants to see something on that front —0 how that's going to play out,” Kidston noted. “That's unknown as well. A lot of moving gears in city politics, interacting with the state.”