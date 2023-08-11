Current Events: A look at Missoula’s city budget

MISSOULA – This edition of Current Events with Missoula Current editor Martin Kidston takes an in-depth look at what is going on with the city budget in Missoula.

"The city is just about complete with their budgeting process for fiscal year ‘24 and it proposes some pretty big changes and some subtle changes as well. Tat process is going to play out over the next week, week-and-a-half. There's still an opportunity to comment and the final numbers are getting more clear,” Kidston said.

“The city was able to reduce the number of mills. It's going to levy only because the state appraised the values went up. But the more important number is the $9.7 million tax increase that the city is currently proposing,” Kidston explained. “Their taxable revenue is at $111 million right now versus $105 million last year. So that 9.7% increase is only your portion of the city's tax bill. It doesn't include, the county, doesn't include schools. It doesn't include the state.”

