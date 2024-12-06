Watch Now
Date set for Missoula's Santa flyover, donations still sought

Missoulians will want to look to the skies on December 20!
Santa's flight over the Missoula Valley returned after 16 years in 2020.
MISSOULA — Missoulians will want to look to the skies on December 20!

That's because Santa's 2024 Dash Through the Big Sky Flyover is expected to take off that night at 6:30.

Weather permitting, Santa and his sleigh will fly over the Missoula Valley.

However, the flight crew wants to warn the public that drones are not allowed.

The Western Montana Santa Flyover is also very close to reaching its fundraising goal.

You can contribute to one of Missoula's favorite holiday traditions here.

