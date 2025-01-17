Decker Truck Line closes Missoula terminal

Watch Now
Decker Truck Line, Inc. closed its terminal near the Wye off of Interstate 90 on January 14.
MISSOULA — A trucking company with a fleet of over 1,000 trucks nationwide has shut down its terminal in Missoula.

Decker Truck Line, Inc. closed its terminal near the Wye on Interstate 90 on Tuesday, Jan. 14.

The company states in a release that the decision was not made lightly but was necessary due to the associated costs of operating a full terminal that is not being utilized sufficiently. The company also pointed to a lower volume of work orders compared to other locations.

"Due to an ever-changing freight network and targeted growth areas in other regions of the country, Decker Truck Line's traffic volume through the Missoula, MT area no longer requires a remote terminal,” Decker Truck Line said in a statement.

