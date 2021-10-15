DeSmet School shows off new additions, expansion

MISSOULA — Builders have been hard at work for over a year at DeSmet School in Missoula constructing a new cafeteria, gym, and even expanding the library.

The public finally got to see the result of the $6 million bond that passed in November 2019 on Thursday evening.

From “A River Runs Through It" themed library that pays homage to the Indigenous history of the area to an outdoor learning courtyard -- the school's upgrades point to nature.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

Not only that, but the facilities are now community-focused with new music and home economics rooms open to adults and families.

Ranging from a brand new junior high wing to dozens of new homes on former school property, the facilities welcome DeSmet's growing student body.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

Superintendent Matt Driessen says the main construction phase is coming to a close on time and within budget.

Meanwhile, he says the future construction pieces, such as a maintenance bay garage and football field, will be put out to bid in the spring.