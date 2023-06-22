Details released in fatal shooting incident at Missoula home

We have follow-up coverage of a fatal shooting that happened at a Missoula home earlier this month.

The fatal shooting incident happened on June 9, 2023, at a home in the 7000 block of Azalea Drive.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies responded after the spouse and victim called 911 saying they were shot by another person in the residence.

Following an investigation, Sheriff's Office detectives confirmed the shooter had shot the victim and then shot themselves and later died from their injuries.

Law enforcement also confirmed there were minor children sleeping in the home during the shooting but were not injured.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says the children left the home with the spouse prior to efforts to contact the suspect who was still in the home.

Smith says several verbal attempts were made by negotiators to contact the shooter and that drones were also used.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team found the shooter dead inside the residence.

The Sheriff's Office will not recommend that criminal charges be filed in connection with the incident.