Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Details released in fatal shooting incident at Missoula home

Azalea Drive Missoula Shooting Map
MTN News
One person died and another was injured in a shooting in Missoula on June 9, 2023.
Azalea Drive Missoula Shooting Map
Posted at 2:41 PM, Jun 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-22 16:41:48-04

We have follow-up coverage of a fatal shooting that happened at a Missoula home earlier this month.

The fatal shooting incident happened on June 9, 2023, at a home in the 7000 block of Azalea Drive.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office deputies responded after the spouse and victim called 911 saying they were shot by another person in the residence.

Following an investigation, Sheriff's Office detectives confirmed the shooter had shot the victim and then shot themselves and later died from their injuries.

Law enforcement also confirmed there were minor children sleeping in the home during the shooting but were not injured.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says the children left the home with the spouse prior to efforts to contact the suspect who was still in the home.

Smith says several verbal attempts were made by negotiators to contact the shooter and that drones were also used.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team found the shooter dead inside the residence.

The Sheriff's Office will not recommend that criminal charges be filed in connection with the incident.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!