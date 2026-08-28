MISSOULA — One of Missoula's most popular hotels, located right along the Clark Fork River, has revealed its latest phase of renovations.

Edgewater Missoula, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, celebrated its renovation and rebrand Thursday.

"This renovation has now touched every area of the hotel from our meeting space all the way to the parking lot," Dan Monahan, Edgewater's general manager, said.

WATCH THE TOUR OF EDGEWATER MISSOULA WITH CYNTHIA CARRANZA:

Edgewater Missoula's latest renovation brings resort-style experience to downtown

The latest upgrades include remodeled rooms that continue to embrace the view of the water, along with a new pool and deck area and hot tub.

The property carried the DoubleTree name for many years. The Tapestry Collection includes independent hotels with designs inspired by the locale.

“The Edgewater has been a special property to so many Montanans over the years. Our vision has been to honor the property’s deep connection to Missoula while reimaging the experience for today’s traveler, blending contemporary urban sophistication with the warmth and personal connection of genuine hospitality,” Brian Averill, president of Averill Hospitality, said in a press release.

He told MTN new renovations are also being planned for Finn Restaurant, located inside Edgewater Missoula, within the next year.

Averill Hospitality purchased the property in 2016 and is also behind the recent rebrand.

"This conversion to a new brand, the Edgewater, it's our own brand," Monahan said. "We're now part of a collection of hotels with Hilton, so we get to have our own personality and our own fit and feel.”

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Dan Monahan, Edgewater's general manager

It's a 'fit and feel' hotel staff say makes more of a resort experience available to guests.

“There's gonna be a lot of lounging out," Monahan said. "Great service from our restaurant."

Cynthia Carranza/ MTN News Edgewater's brand-new fitness center

The hotel now has a brand new gym overlooking the pool area as well as a "hangout den" just in time for Griz football season.

"Our work is never done when it comes to looking at things to improve and to offer new services," Monahan added.

To learn more about Edgewater Missoula, visit here.