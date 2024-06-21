Edgewood Memory Care hosts classic car show for Alzheimer's research & care

MISSOULA — The Edgewood Memory Care second annual classic car show brought out classic car enthusiasts on Friday, all of whom were helping raise funds for Alzheimer's research and care.

The parking lot of Edgewood Memory Care was jam packed full of classics from corvettes to trucks for the fundraiser. Some notable rides were several C2 Corvettes, a Ford Thunderbird, a Challenger SS and an awesome van.

Residents of the facility were also out and about, enjoying the live music and barbecue besides just the classic rides.

MTN was told that many of the residents were avid classic car enthusiasts themselves and that this fundraiser was an event that they looked forward to.

For the staff at Edgewood Memory Care, the car show was just a small part of the event to them as they were proud to be raising money for research that could potentially help their residents.

“It makes me feel really proud just to be a part of the community that we are and knowing how much people actually care, about these causes” Denean de France, Executive Director at Edgewood Memory Care.

The care could be seen throughout everyone in attendance, with residents checking out the classics they knew so well with smiles all along their faces.