MISSOULA — Election Day is just around the corner, with ballots due Tuesday, May 5. If you plan to mail in your ballot, election officials now recommend dropping it off instead.

Besides dropping off your ballot in person, voters should remember to write their birthdate on the ballot.

Bradley Seaman, elections administrator for Missoula County, says while there may be some rejections because of the birth date requirement, turnout has been substantial.

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Election officials recommend dropping off ballots now if not in the mail

That contrasts with the national average.

"We're doing really well. I always love to say how proud we are of Missoula County voters for really, really leading the state and the nation. The national average on the school election, according to Ballotpedia, it’s the low teens, 11%. And as we're looking at those numbers, having a 24% return rate, five days ahead of the election, great work," Seaman said.

The following drop-off locations will be open on Election Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you wish to drop-off your ballot before election day, head to the Elections Center located off Russel and Wyoming St.

The following locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

